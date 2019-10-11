Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, speaking about the idea voiced by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to change the sequence of paragraphs of the Minsk agreements, said the opinion of Donbas republics was also important, like that of other Normandy Four leaders

During a press marathon on Thursday, Zelenskyy said Kiev was not satisfied with "the entire order in the Minsk document" and that this issue should be discussed in the Normandy format.

"There is a question here, what Moscow thinks about this, and this is important. Besides Moscow, it is also important what the attitude of Berlin and Paris is. But there is another important question: what do the two republics think about this. This should be remembered, can't be forgotten, this can't be ignored," Peskov told reporters when asked about Moscow's attitude to Zelenskyy's words that he would like to change the sequence of the Minsk deals' paragraphs.