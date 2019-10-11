UrduPoint.com
Peskov Comments On Zelenskyy's Idea To Change Sequence Of Minsk Deals' Paragraphs

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 11th October 2019 | 07:41 PM

Peskov Comments on Zelenskyy's Idea to Change Sequence of Minsk Deals' Paragraphs

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, speaking about the idea voiced by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to change the sequence of paragraphs of the Minsk agreements, said the opinion of Donbas republics was also important, like that of other Normandy Four leaders

ASHGABAT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2019) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, speaking about the idea voiced by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to change the sequence of paragraphs of the Minsk agreements, said the opinion of Donbas republics was also important, like that of other Normandy Four leaders.

During a press marathon on Thursday, Zelenskyy said Kiev was not satisfied with "the entire order in the Minsk document" and that this issue should be discussed in the Normandy format.

"There is a question here, what Moscow thinks about this, and this is important. Besides Moscow, it is also important what the attitude of Berlin and Paris is. But there is another important question: what do the two republics think about this. This should be remembered, can't be forgotten, this can't be ignored," Peskov told reporters when asked about Moscow's attitude to Zelenskyy's words that he would like to change the sequence of the Minsk deals' paragraphs.

