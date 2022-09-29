- Home
- Pakistan
- Middle East
- World
- Sports
- Business
- Technology
- Showbiz
- Health
- Education
- Kashmir
- More
- Pictures
Peskov Confirms Conversation Between Putin, Erdogan
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 29, 2022 | 10:55 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2022) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed to Sputnik that the conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdoga,n had taken place.
Related Topics
Recent Stories
Putin Offers Russian Security Council to Discuss Issues of Partial Mobilization
Erdogan, Putin Discuss by Phone Situation in Ukraine - Reports
Survey going on in 32 districts to assess damages in flood affected areas: Farah ..
Govt aims for addressing structural issues to end fiscal deficit: Ishaq Dar
Turbat University 13th meeting of Finance Committee held
Biden Says Will Visit Florida Following Hurricane Ian Destruction When Condition ..
More Stories From World
-
Putin Offers Russian Security Council to Discuss Issues of Partial Mobilization10 minutes ago
-
Erdogan, Putin Discuss by Phone Situation in Ukraine - Reports10 minutes ago
-
Biden Says Will Visit Florida Following Hurricane Ian Destruction When Conditions Allow13 minutes ago
-
UN Chief Expresses Concerns to Russian Envoy Regarding Referenda in Ukraine35 minutes ago
-
Ex-Contender for French Presidency Calls Biden to Account After Nord Stream Incidents46 minutes ago
-
Russia Will Respond to Expulsion of 6 Diplomats From Montenegro - Foreign Ministry46 minutes ago
-
Brazil presidential battle enters home stretch48 minutes ago
-
US Indicts Russian Tycoon Deripaska, 2 Co-Defendants for Conspiracy to Violate Sanctions52 minutes ago
-
Montenegrin Prime Minister Confirms Detentions Over Espionage Charges52 minutes ago
-
Family Sues Quebec Hospital for Mocking Dying Indigenous Woman - Reports1 hour ago
-
Over 300 Hepatitis A Cases Reported in Europe, UK - EU Agency1 hour ago
-
New asteroid strike images show impact 'a lot bigger than expected'1 hour ago
Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers
UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News
© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network
All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.