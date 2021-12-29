Peskov Confirms Putin-Biden Phone Conversation Planned for Thursday Evening

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2021) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed to Sputnik plans for phone talks between the leaders of Russia and the United States, Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden.

Earlier, the White House announced that a phone conversation between the two leaders would take place on December 30.

"Indeed, a phone conversation between Putin and the US president is scheduled for late tomorrow evening," Peskov said.