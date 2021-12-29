UrduPoint.com

Peskov Confirms Putin-Biden Phone Conversation Planned For Thursday Evening

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 29, 2021 | 11:26 PM

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed to Sputnik plans for phone talks between the leaders of Russia and the United States, Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2021) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed to Sputnik plans for phone talks between the leaders of Russia and the United States, Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden.

Earlier, the White House announced that a phone conversation between the two leaders would take place on December 30.

"Indeed, a phone conversation between Putin and the US president is scheduled for late tomorrow evening," Peskov said.

