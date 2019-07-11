UrduPoint.com
Peskov Criticizes Hasty Conclusions About Alleged Threat To Journalists In Russia

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov believes that one should not draw hasty and general conclusions about the alleged threat to journalists in Russia based on the recent high-profile case of investigative journalist Ivan Golunov and the reported attack on people who came to support another journalist at a court hearing

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2019) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov believes that one should not draw hasty and general conclusions about the alleged threat to journalists in Russia based on the recent high-profile case of investigative journalist Ivan Golunov and the reported attack on people who came to support another journalist at a court hearing.

On Wednesday, media reported that unknown armed and masked men, alleged to be a part of special police units, started beating visitors at a court in the town of Reutov, where a hearing on the case of journalist and activist Evgeny Kurakin was about to take place.

"I do not think so � these are general conclusions � that journalists should be afraid. I am not a supporter of such conclusions and I cannot agree with them," Peskov told reporters, asked a relevant question.

When asked to comment on the reported incident at the Reutov court, Peskov said that he had not heard anything about the incident and did not have any information.

"I think that one should contact the Interior Ministry's press service, the National Guard to clarify the situation, to find out what caused the law enforcement officers' actions, how they complied with the law and so on," the spokesman said.

Peskov stressed that the situation remained unclear even for journalists themselves, which showed that one should avoid drawing general conclusions at that moment.

Golunov was detained by Moscow police in early June over alleged drug possession. The case quickly sparked public outrage since many feared that the arrest was linked to the journalist's corruption-related investigative work.

The journalist was soon released after all charges had been dropped over lack of evidence against him. Several protests were held in Moscow, with demonstrators demanding that those who possibly tried to frame Golunov be held accountable.

