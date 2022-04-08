Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Friday refused to comments on Lithuania's plans to introduce a traffic ban on its border with of Russia's Kaliningrad region

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2022) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Friday refused to comments on Lithuania's plans to introduce a traffic ban on its border with of Russia's Kaliningrad region.

"As far as I know, no decisions have been taken on this issue yet ...

Let's cross that bridge when we come to it, there is a lot of different information now, we must rely on official data," Peskov told journalists, when asked about the proposals within the EU regarding the transport blockade of the Kaliningrad region from the Lithuanian territory.

In March, Kiev urged Poland and the Baltic states to close borders with Russia and Belarus, Ukrainian news agency UNIAN reported, citing Ukrainian ambassador to Poland Andrii Deshchytsia. It was also reported that Lithuania is awaiting the decision of the EU on a possible ban of Russian transit trucks to Kaliningrad that go through the country.