UrduPoint.com

Peskov Declines To Comment On Lithuania's Plan To Block Traffic To Kaliningrad

Umer Jamshaid Published April 08, 2022 | 08:58 PM

Peskov Declines to Comment on Lithuania's Plan to Block Traffic to Kaliningrad

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Friday refused to comments on Lithuania's plans to introduce a traffic ban on its border with of Russia's Kaliningrad region

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2022) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Friday refused to comments on Lithuania's plans to introduce a traffic ban on its border with of Russia's Kaliningrad region.

"As far as I know, no decisions have been taken on this issue yet ...

Let's cross that bridge when we come to it, there is a lot of different information now, we must rely on official data," Peskov told journalists, when asked about the proposals within the EU regarding the transport blockade of the Kaliningrad region from the Lithuanian territory.

In March, Kiev urged Poland and the Baltic states to close borders with Russia and Belarus, Ukrainian news agency UNIAN reported, citing Ukrainian ambassador to Poland Andrii Deshchytsia. It was also reported that Lithuania is awaiting the decision of the EU on a possible ban of Russian transit trucks to Kaliningrad that go through the country.

Related Topics

Russia Traffic Kaliningrad Kiev Belarus Poland Lithuania March Border From

Recent Stories

DC visits Murree Road Ramazan bazaar to review arr ..

DC visits Murree Road Ramazan bazaar to review arrangements

9 seconds ago
 Governor Punjab briefed on reforms in BoR

Governor Punjab briefed on reforms in BoR

11 seconds ago
 Twitter Faces Another $50,000 Fine in Russia for P ..

Twitter Faces Another $50,000 Fine in Russia for Prohibited Content - Russian Co ..

12 seconds ago
 Repair of street lights, roads being executed in d ..

Repair of street lights, roads being executed in district East: Administrator

16 seconds ago
 Covid infection may increase blood clot risk up to ..

Covid infection may increase blood clot risk up to 6 months: Study

11 minutes ago
 Protein linked to reduced severity of Covid

Protein linked to reduced severity of Covid

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.