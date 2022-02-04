(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2022) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov denied, in a conversation with Sputnik, reports about alleged difficulties with the landing of the plane of Russian President Vladimir Putin in Beijing.

"Everything is fine," Peskov said, commenting on media reports that Putin's board had allegedly encountered difficulties landing in Beijing.

Putin arrived in Beijing on Friday morning for a working visit to hold talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping and attend the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympics in the evening.