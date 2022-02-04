UrduPoint.com

Peskov Denies Reports About Difficulties With Landing Of Putin's Plane In Beijing

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 04, 2022 | 02:00 PM

Peskov Denies Reports About Difficulties With Landing of Putin's Plane in Beijing

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2022) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov denied, in a conversation with Sputnik, reports about alleged difficulties with the landing of the plane of Russian President Vladimir Putin in Beijing.

"Everything is fine," Peskov said, commenting on media reports that Putin's board had allegedly encountered difficulties landing in Beijing.

Putin arrived in Beijing on Friday morning for a working visit to hold talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping and attend the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympics in the evening.

Related Topics

Russia China Fine Visit Beijing Vladimir Putin Olympics Media Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

UN demands Taliban provide info on two more missin ..

UN demands Taliban provide info on two more missing women activists

1 hour ago
 Rohit to lead India into 1,000th ODI

Rohit to lead India into 1,000th ODI

1 hour ago
 Cricket: Afghanistan to tour Bangladesh

Cricket: Afghanistan to tour Bangladesh

1 hour ago
 India's coronavirus death toll crosses 500,000

India's coronavirus death toll crosses 500,000

1 hour ago
 Moscow Not Surprised US Shifting Responsibility to ..

Moscow Not Surprised US Shifting Responsibility to Russia for Leaked Response on ..

1 hour ago
 France's Macron to go to Russia and Ukraine next w ..

France's Macron to go to Russia and Ukraine next week: presidency

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>