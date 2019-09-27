(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2019) Moscow and Tbilisi are not conducting any talks to negotiate Georgia's neutral status and prevent Georgia's accession to NATO and the EU, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik on Friday.

Former Georgian president Mikheil Saakashvili earlier claimed that Russia and Georgia are in talks to ensure that Tbilisi does not join NATO and the EU and maintains its non-allied status in the future.

"No," Peskov said when asked whether this claim was true.