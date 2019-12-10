UrduPoint.com
Peskov Dismisses Avakov's Remark That Russian Official "Lost His Nerve" At Paris Summit

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Psekov on Tuesday dismissed a remark by Ukraine's Interior Minister Arsen Avakov alleging that a senior member of the Russian delegation at the Normandy Four summit in Paris 'lost his nerve' at some point during the talks

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2019) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Psekov on Tuesday dismissed a remark by Ukraine's Interior Minister Arsen Avakov alleging that a senior member of the Russian delegation at the Normandy Four summit in Paris 'lost his nerve' at some point during the talks.

In an interview with the Ukrainian media following the summit, Avakov alleged that Russian presidential aide Vyacheslav Surkov "blew his fuses" throwing papers "on a table or the floor" during talks in Paris on December 9.

"No. No such incident took place," Peskov told Sputnik answering the relevant question.

