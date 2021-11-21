UrduPoint.com

Peskov Not Ruling Out 'Provocations' Amid Alleged Russian Plans To Invade Ukraine

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 45 seconds ago Sun 21st November 2021 | 04:20 PM

Peskov Not Ruling Out 'Provocations' Amid Alleged Russian Plans to Invade Ukraine

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKIY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2021) KAMCHATSKIY, Russia, November 21 (Sputnik) - The multiplicity of statements in Western countries on alleged Russian plans of aggression against Ukraine prompt concerns about followup provocations, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Sunday.

"This (provocations) cannot be ruled out. This hysteria is being boosted artificially. Accusations of our alleged suspicious military activity are coming from those who brought their own armed forces close from across the ocean, that is the United States. This is neither logical nor decent," Peskov told the Rossiya 1 broadcaster.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia United States November Sunday From

Recent Stories

UAE strengthens global partnerships to turn challe ..

UAE strengthens global partnerships to turn challenges into opportunities: Minis ..

6 minutes ago
 ADIO’s London office hosts inaugural event for U ..

ADIO’s London office hosts inaugural event for UK investors seeking expansion ..

51 minutes ago
 UAE announces 63 new COVID-19 cases, 82 recoveries ..

UAE announces 63 new COVID-19 cases, 82 recoveries, and no deaths in the last 24 ..

1 hour ago
 Ministers, business leaders gather at Expo2020 Dub ..

Ministers, business leaders gather at Expo2020 Dubai to reinforce business case ..

1 hour ago
 Dubai issues 55,194 new business licences during f ..

Dubai issues 55,194 new business licences during first 10 months of 2021

2 hours ago
 India reports 10,488 new COVID-19 cases

India reports 10,488 new COVID-19 cases

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.