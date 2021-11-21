Peskov Not Ruling Out 'Provocations' Amid Alleged Russian Plans to Invade Ukraine

(@FahadShabbir)

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKIY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2021) KAMCHATSKIY, Russia, November 21 (Sputnik) - The multiplicity of statements in Western countries on alleged Russian plans of aggression against Ukraine prompt concerns about followup provocations, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Sunday.

"This (provocations) cannot be ruled out. This hysteria is being boosted artificially. Accusations of our alleged suspicious military activity are coming from those who brought their own armed forces close from across the ocean, that is the United States. This is neither logical nor decent," Peskov told the Rossiya 1 broadcaster.