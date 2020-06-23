(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2020) The Kremlin's protocol service works perfectly and therefore Russian President Vladimir Putin never waits for anybody at meetings, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday commenting on the book by former US National Security Advisor John Bolton, who said that US leader Donald Trump was deliberately late at his first summit with Putin.

Bolton said in his book of memoirs The Room Where It Happened, that the US delegation had decided to make Putin wait in the presidential palace in Helsinki, where the summit was to be held in 2018.

Trump did indeed come to the meeting 20 minutes after the Russian president.

"It is difficult to say here, frankly speaking I do not remember the details, the president did not wait for anyone there. I do not know if Trump was late intentionally, but our protocol service works perfectly and Putin never waits for anyone," Peskov told reporters.

The spokesman added that Bolton "perhaps forgot" about the fact that the president of Finland also took part in the meeting.