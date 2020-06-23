UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Peskov On Bolton's Claim On Trump Being Late For 2018 Talks: Putin Never Waits For Anybody

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 23rd June 2020 | 05:10 PM

Peskov on Bolton's Claim on Trump Being Late for 2018 Talks: Putin Never Waits for Anybody

The Kremlin's protocol service works perfectly and therefore Russian President Vladimir Putin never waits for anybody at meetings, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday commenting on the book by former US National Security Advisor John Bolton, who said that US leader Donald Trump was deliberately late at his first summit with Putin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2020) The Kremlin's protocol service works perfectly and therefore Russian President Vladimir Putin never waits for anybody at meetings, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday commenting on the book by former US National Security Advisor John Bolton, who said that US leader Donald Trump was deliberately late at his first summit with Putin.

Bolton said in his book of memoirs The Room Where It Happened, that the US delegation had decided to make Putin wait in the presidential palace in Helsinki, where the summit was to be held in 2018.

Trump did indeed come to the meeting 20 minutes after the Russian president.

"It is difficult to say here, frankly speaking I do not remember the details, the president did not wait for anyone there. I do not know if Trump was late intentionally, but our protocol service works perfectly and Putin never waits for anyone," Peskov told reporters.

The spokesman added that Bolton "perhaps forgot" about the fact that the president of Finland also took part in the meeting.

Related Topics

Russia Trump Helsinki Vladimir Putin Finland 2018

Recent Stories

OIC Strongly Condemns Houthi Terrorist Militia’s ..

17 minutes ago

Federation of UAE Chambers of Commerce and Industr ..

29 minutes ago

Solskjaer hails under-fire De Gea as 'world's best ..

1 minute ago

Coronavirus: OEC portal registers over 28000 expat ..

1 minute ago

Germany orders first local virus lockdown since ea ..

1 minute ago

UAE condemns Houthi targeting of Saudi Arabia with ..

44 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.