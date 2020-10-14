Peskov on Compliance With Moscow Deal on Karabakh: Hardly Satisfying, Cause for Concerns

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2020) The parties to the recent talks in Moscow can hardly be satisfied with adherence to ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh, it provides cause for concerns, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Wednesday.

"The parties that spent hours in talks in Moscow can hardly be satisfied with how it [the ceasefire] is being complied with. One can only express concern here. We still believe that combat must be stopped as soon as possible, we must move to political and diplomatic methods of settlement," Peskov told reporters.