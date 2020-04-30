Peskov on Coronavirus Situation in New York: This Is What Moscow Avoided

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2020) Russian regions avoided a humanitarian disaster connected with the spread of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), unlike the United States, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the RTVI broadcaster.

"Thank God, in no region of Russia did a humanitarian disaster happen. Unfortunately, a humanitarian disaster occurred in some US states, primarily in New York," Peskov said.

"This is a very sad event, the overload and collapse of the healthcare system, something that was avoided in Russia, primarily in Moscow," he said.