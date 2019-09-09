Peskov on Falih: Replacement of Saudi Energy Minister Can Hardly Affect Cooperation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2019) The replacement of one minister is unlikely to affect the common will of Russia and Saudi Arabia for mutually beneficial cooperation, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday, commenting on Saudi Energy Minister Khalid Falih leaving his post.

"The departure of one minister is unlikely to affect the general political will of Moscow and Riyadh to continue and further develop multifaceted partner-like relations, mutually beneficial relationships. These will continue, including in cooperation on international energy markets," Peskov told reporters.