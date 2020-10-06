UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Peskov On Navalny's Claim About Russian Special Forces' Role In Poisoning: Nothing New

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 06th October 2020 | 02:10 PM

Peskov on Navalny's Claim About Russian Special Forces' Role in Poisoning: Nothing New

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik on Tuesday, after Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny accused Russian special forces of poisoning him, that there were no new developments in the probe, as Berlin was not providing any data

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2020) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik on Tuesday, after Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny accused Russian special forces of poisoning him, that there were no new developments in the probe, as Berlin was not providing any data.

In his interview for popular Russian YouTuber Yury Dud, released on Tuesday, Navalny said he had been poisoned by the Russian special forces, allegedly acting under order by President Vladimir Putin.

"There is nothing new in the probe. We could have received information form Berlin, but Berlin remains silent, and there is nothing to comment on," Peskov told Sputnik, when asked if the Russian government planned to sue Navalny for defamation.

Related Topics

Russia Berlin Vladimir Putin Government Opposition

Recent Stories

DPRK holds politburo meeting to prepare for 8th pa ..

1 minute ago

Int'l film festival to bring over 500 select movie ..

1 minute ago

Kyrgyz leader says 'in control' after protesters s ..

1 minute ago

China's software industry sees rapid recovery

1 minute ago

Collective Security Treaty Organization Expresses ..

5 minutes ago

Instagram Moves to Label 'State-Controlled Media' ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.