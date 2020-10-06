Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik on Tuesday, after Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny accused Russian special forces of poisoning him, that there were no new developments in the probe, as Berlin was not providing any data

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2020) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik on Tuesday, after Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny accused Russian special forces of poisoning him, that there were no new developments in the probe, as Berlin was not providing any data.

In his interview for popular Russian YouTuber Yury Dud, released on Tuesday, Navalny said he had been poisoned by the Russian special forces, allegedly acting under order by President Vladimir Putin.

"There is nothing new in the probe. We could have received information form Berlin, but Berlin remains silent, and there is nothing to comment on," Peskov told Sputnik, when asked if the Russian government planned to sue Navalny for defamation.