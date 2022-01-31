UrduPoint.com

Peskov On Orban's Visit: Russia Appreciates Hungary's Independent Approach To Partnership

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 31, 2022 | 03:21 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2022) Russia appreciates Hungary's independent approach to satisfying its own interests and choosing its own partners, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, commenting on the upcoming visit of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban to Russia.

"Yes, tomorrow, we hope, Mr. Orban will visit tomorrow. This is a very important visit. We have very developed relations with Hungary. We very much appreciate Hungary's independent approach to satisfying its own interests and choosing its own partners," Peskov told reporters.

He noted that Russia "also appreciates that despite all negative trends associated with the coronavirus, we manage to continue all economic projects.

"

"There are many of them on the agenda. And also a joint discussion of international affairs. Including the most acute ones on the agenda. Well, they are all well known," Peskov added.

The working visit of Orban to Russia will take place on February 1. It is planned that during the visit, Orban will discuss the Paks nuclear power plant, the expansion of the contract with Gazprom, cooperation in the production of vaccines and in space. On Thursday, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto had a telephone conversation with Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak, during which it was mentioned that Russian gas exports to Hungary in 2021 remained at 5.9 billion cubic meters.

