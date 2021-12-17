Peskov on Possibility of Pardoning Navalny: There is Order, Including Admission of Guilt

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, speaking about the possibility of pardoning Alexei Navalny, noted that there was a certain order, including the admission of guilt

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2021) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, speaking about the possibility of pardoning Alexei Navalny, noted that there was a certain order, including the admission of guilt.

"Listen, I don't know.

This is the prerogative of the person convicted and serving sentence, of commissions first in the prison, then in the region, then the central, and then the head of state. There is a certain order prescribed by law: the convicted person submits a petition, he says that he admits guilt, what kind of guilt he admits, and further along the chain goes," he said on the air of the RTVI broadcaster, answering a relevant question.