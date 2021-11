Peskov on Possibility of Putin-Biden Meeting in Early 2022: No Agreement Yet

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2021) There is no agreement about a possible meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart, Joe Biden, in early 2022, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"Indeed, everything is possible, there are no real agreements yet. As soon as they are, we will make an announcement," Peskov told reporters.