UrduPoint.com

Peskov On Prospects For Putin-Johnson Conversation: We Haven't Announced Such

Umer Jamshaid Published February 02, 2022 | 04:16 PM

Peskov on Prospects for Putin-Johnson Conversation: We Haven't Announced Such

Speaking about the prospects for a conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the Kremlin had not announced this and would not, until such contact is agreed

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2022) Speaking about the prospects for a conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the Kremlin had not announced this and would not, until such contact is agreed.

"As you know, we have not announced a single conversation with Prime Minister Johnson and will not announce it further," Peskov said when asked about possible conversation between Putin and Johnson.

According to Peskov, if such a conversation takes place, it will be announced.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia Vladimir Putin United Kingdom

Recent Stories

Putin Spoke About Security Guarantees for Russia W ..

Putin Spoke About Security Guarantees for Russia With Restrained Optimism - Pesk ..

2 seconds ago
 Balochistan govt to form special force to ensure p ..

Balochistan govt to form special force to ensure preservation of forest, wildlif ..

4 seconds ago
 Spanish envoy stresses efforts to enhance bilatera ..

Spanish envoy stresses efforts to enhance bilateral trade

5 seconds ago
 Sri Lanka gets urgent $500m Indian loan to pay for ..

Sri Lanka gets urgent $500m Indian loan to pay for oil

9 seconds ago
 France lifts Covid restrictions as case numbers ea ..

France lifts Covid restrictions as case numbers ease

8 minutes ago
 At least 40 dead in attack on displaced people in ..

At least 40 dead in attack on displaced people in DR Congo

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>