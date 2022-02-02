Speaking about the prospects for a conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the Kremlin had not announced this and would not, until such contact is agreed

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2022) Speaking about the prospects for a conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the Kremlin had not announced this and would not, until such contact is agreed.

"As you know, we have not announced a single conversation with Prime Minister Johnson and will not announce it further," Peskov said when asked about possible conversation between Putin and Johnson.

According to Peskov, if such a conversation takes place, it will be announced.