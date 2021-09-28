UrduPoint.com

Peskov On Putin's 'Attractive' Enterpreteur At Trump Summit: It's Foreign Ministry's Issue

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 28th September 2021 | 11:15 PM

Peskov on Putin's 'Attractive' Enterpreteur at Trump Summit: It's Foreign Ministry's Issue

The selection of interpreters for negotiations of the Russian president is handled by the Russian Foreign Ministry, the head of state himself is not involved in this process, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2021) The selection of interpreters for negotiations of the Russian president is handled by the Russian Foreign Ministry, the head of state himself is not involved in this process, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik on Tuesday.

Former Donald Trump's press secretary Stephanie Grisham wrote in her book that Fiona Hill, Trumps' former aide on Russia, suggested that Putin had deliberately selected an "attractive brunette" as his translator at a meeting with the US leader in Japan in 2019 to distract Trump.

"Interpreters are provided by the foreign ministry at the request of the presidential administration. Putin himself is not involved in this process," Peskov said, answering whether these statements were true.

More Stories From World

