MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2021) The selection of interpreters for negotiations of the Russian president is handled by the Russian Foreign Ministry, the head of state himself is not involved in this process, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik on Tuesday.

Former Donald Trump's press secretary Stephanie Grisham wrote in her book that Fiona Hill, Trumps' former aide on Russia, suggested that Putin had deliberately selected an "attractive brunette" as his translator at a meeting with the US leader in Japan in 2019 to distract Trump.

"Interpreters are provided by the foreign ministry at the request of the presidential administration. Putin himself is not involved in this process," Peskov said, answering whether these statements were true.