UrduPoint.com

Peskov On Putin's Criticism Of Manturov: Absurd To Talk About Disciplinary Action

Umer Jamshaid Published January 11, 2023 | 08:27 PM

Peskov on Putin's Criticism of Manturov: Absurd to Talk About Disciplinary Action

It is absurd to talk about some kind of disciplinary action against Deputy Prime Minister, Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov after criticism from Russian President Vladimir Putin, since this is a normal work process, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik, adding that their communication will continue

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2023) It is absurd to talk about some kind of disciplinary action against Deputy Prime Minister, Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov after criticism from Russian President Vladimir Putin, since this is a normal work process, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik, adding that their communication will continue.

At a meeting with the government, Putin was dissatisfied with the pace of work on placing orders for aircraft at enterprises. He instructed Manturov to complete the registration of orders for aircraft within a month.

"It is absurd to talk about some kind of disciplinary action. This is a normal working process. The president said that the times were tough now. Sometimes the rhetoric is tough and the pace is tough," Peskov said.

"This is a normal working process, and the president himself said that they communicate daily, so, naturally, communication will continue, everything will be done, as the president says. This is a normal normal working process," he added.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia Vladimir Putin From Government Industry Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

16 ex-football stars to compete in padel-tennis to ..

16 ex-football stars to compete in padel-tennis tournament in Sharjah

15 minutes ago
 German watchdog criticises Google over user data ..

German watchdog criticises Google over user data practices

9 minutes ago
 Protected areas cannot be advertise for lease: Chi ..

Protected areas cannot be advertise for lease: Chief Justice Peshawar High Court ..

9 minutes ago
 Anti-coal protesters dig in as German police clear ..

Anti-coal protesters dig in as German police clear protest camp

9 minutes ago
 ICT admin to hold "Capital Book Fair" from January ..

ICT admin to hold "Capital Book Fair" from January 14

9 minutes ago
 Balochistan Minister for Home and Tribal Affairs M ..

Balochistan Minister for Home and Tribal Affairs Mir Ziaullah Langu codoles deat ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.