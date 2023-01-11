It is absurd to talk about some kind of disciplinary action against Deputy Prime Minister, Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov after criticism from Russian President Vladimir Putin, since this is a normal work process, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik, adding that their communication will continue

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2023) It is absurd to talk about some kind of disciplinary action against Deputy Prime Minister, Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov after criticism from Russian President Vladimir Putin, since this is a normal work process, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik, adding that their communication will continue.

At a meeting with the government, Putin was dissatisfied with the pace of work on placing orders for aircraft at enterprises. He instructed Manturov to complete the registration of orders for aircraft within a month.

"It is absurd to talk about some kind of disciplinary action. This is a normal working process. The president said that the times were tough now. Sometimes the rhetoric is tough and the pace is tough," Peskov said.

"This is a normal working process, and the president himself said that they communicate daily, so, naturally, communication will continue, everything will be done, as the president says. This is a normal normal working process," he added.