UrduPoint.com

Peskov On Putin's 'Message' To Zelenskyy Via Guinea-Bissau Leader: No Specific Statement

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 27, 2022 | 03:10 PM

Peskov on Putin's 'Message' to Zelenskyy Via Guinea-Bissau Leader: No Specific Statement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2022) There is no specific statement in Russian President Vladimir Putin's message to Volodymyr Zelenskyy, allegedly conveyed by the president of Guinea-Bissau, Umaro Sissoco Embalo, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

Earlier, the president of Guinea-Bissau said that Putin had allegedly asked to convey a message to Zelenskyy about his readiness for negotiations.

"There is no specific statement in this case, and there was no talk of it," Peskov told reporters.

Earlier, the president of Guinea-Bissau was in Russia on an official visit. During negotiations with Putin, he expressed hope for the restoration of dialogue between Russia and Ukraine.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Visit Vladimir Putin Guinea-Bissau

Recent Stories

Pak-US cooperation in agriculture sector critical ..

Pak-US cooperation in agriculture sector critical for ensuring food security: Ma ..

1 hour ago
 "Don't call COAS taitor in day light after meeting ..

"Don't call COAS taitor in day light after meeting him behind closed doors in ni ..

2 hours ago
 PM to pay two-day visit to China from Nov 1

PM to pay two-day visit to China from Nov 1

3 hours ago
 Kashmiries observe black day against Indian illega ..

Kashmiries observe black day against Indian illegal occupation of Jammu & Kashmi ..

3 hours ago
 Arshad Sharif's funeral prayer will be offered tod ..

Arshad Sharif's funeral prayer will be offered today

4 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 23 Netherlands Vs. India

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 23 Netherlands Vs. India

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.