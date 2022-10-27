(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2022) There is no specific statement in Russian President Vladimir Putin's message to Volodymyr Zelenskyy, allegedly conveyed by the president of Guinea-Bissau, Umaro Sissoco Embalo, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

Earlier, the president of Guinea-Bissau said that Putin had allegedly asked to convey a message to Zelenskyy about his readiness for negotiations.

"There is no specific statement in this case, and there was no talk of it," Peskov told reporters.

Earlier, the president of Guinea-Bissau was in Russia on an official visit. During negotiations with Putin, he expressed hope for the restoration of dialogue between Russia and Ukraine.