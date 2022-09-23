Peskov on Reports About Mobilization of Over 300,000: 'These Are All Fakes'

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov dismissed reports of alleged draft of more than 300,000 people as part of the partial mobilization

Earlier, in a number of media and Telegram channels, there were reports that more than one million people were called.

"These are all fakes," Peskov told Sputnik.