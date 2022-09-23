UrduPoint.com

Peskov On Reports About Mobilization Of Over 300,000: 'These Are All Fakes'

Sumaira FH Published September 23, 2022 | 09:34 PM

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov dismissed reports of alleged draft of more than 300,000 people as part of the partial mobilization

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2022) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov dismissed reports of alleged draft of more than 300,000 people as part of the partial mobilization.

Earlier, in a number of media and Telegram channels, there were reports that more than one million people were called.

"These are all fakes," Peskov told Sputnik.

