Peskov On Reports About Mobilization Of Over 300,000: 'These Are All Fakes'
Sumaira FH Published September 23, 2022 | 09:34 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2022) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov dismissed reports of alleged draft of more than 300,000 people as part of the partial mobilization.
Earlier, in a number of media and Telegram channels, there were reports that more than one million people were called.
"These are all fakes," Peskov told Sputnik.