UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Peskov On Reports About Vaccine Deliveries To Syria: Moscow Always Supports Damascus

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 22nd February 2021 | 03:40 AM

Peskov on Reports About Vaccine Deliveries to Syria: Moscow Always Supports Damascus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2021) Russia has always supported Syria, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Sunday, when asked about media reports on deliveries of Russian COVID-19 vaccines to the Arab country.

"Russia helps and will continue to help Syria," Peskov said without revealing any more details.

On Saturday, The New York Times reported that Israel had allegedly agreed to finance the supply of Russian Sputnik V vaccines to Syria, in exchange for the release of an Israeli woman held captive in Damascus.

SANA said on Friday that reports, such as the one released by The New York Times, about Sputnik V supplies to Syria "aim to defame Syria and distort the patriotic and humanitarian side of the process.

"

On Thursday, SANA reported that a Russian-brokered prisoner exchange between Syria and Israel had taken place, resulting in the release of two Syrian citizens, Mohammed Ahmad Hussein and Tarik al-Obeidan, from Israeli prisons, with both of them having returned in their villages in the Syrian province of Quneitra.

As part of the deal, Syrian activist Nihal al-Maqt was also freed in return for a 25-year-old Israel woman, who entered Quneitra by mistake. According to Israel's state-owned broadcaster, KAN, the women had already returned home. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has thanked Russian President Vladimir Putin for the assistance in returning an Israeli citizen from Syria.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Syria Prisoner Exchange Israel Russia Damascus Vladimir Putin New York Women Sunday Media From Arab

Recent Stories

Saif bin Zayed receives Uzbek Internal affairs Min ..

4 hours ago

Saif bin Zayed visits IDEX 2021

5 hours ago

ADNOC outlines technology leadership ambition at f ..

6 hours ago

IDEX 2021 a leading global gathering for a hopeful ..

6 hours ago

Mansour bin Zayed receives Kazakh PM&#039;s note

6 hours ago

Tawazun inks multiple agreements with Saab at IDEX ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.