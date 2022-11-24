Peskov on Russia-Turkey Coordination on South Stream Security: Such Need Exists

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2022) There is a need for coordination between Russia and Turkey of South Stream security measures, as there is a potential threat, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Earlier, Russia's Federal Security Service reported that Russian citizens had detained in the case of a prevented sabotage on the gas pipeline, with four mines and 4 kilograms of plastite seized.

"They are considering it. There is such a need, because there is a potential threat," Peskov said, answering whether the leaders of Russia and Turkey were considering strengthening the anti-terrorist protection of South Stream after sabotage at Nord Stream.