(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2022) The Kremlin reacted ironically to the reports of a number of Western media about the Russian "invasion" of Ukraine next morning, with spokesman Dmitry Peskov suggesting that the Ukrainians should set alarms and see if anything happens.

Earlier this week, UK tabloids announced the time of "Russia's invasion into Ukraine," scheduling it for 3 a.m.

Wednesday local time (01:00 GMT). The Mirror wrote about this citing US intelligence sources, who allegedly reported this to the publication's employees in Kiev. The Sun also announced 3 a.m. as the most likely time for the invasion, citing US intelligence.

"It's better for them to set alarms for this time and see for themselves," Peskov told Sputnik whether the Ukrainians should worry or they could sleep peacefully today.