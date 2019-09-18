Peskov on S-300, S-400 Deliveries to Saudi Arabia: No Need for Russia to Repeat Question

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Wednesday when asked about the discussion by Russian President Vladimir Putin and Saudi Crown Prince and Defense Minister Mohammed Bin Salman Al Saud of supplies of Russia's S-300 and S-400 air defense missile systems, that it was not necessary to repeat what had already been said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2019) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Wednesday when asked about the discussion by Russian President Vladimir Putin and Saudi Crown Prince and Defense Minister Mohammed Bin Salman Al Saud of supplies of Russia 's S-300 and S-400 air defense missile systems, that it was not necessary to repeat what had already been said.

The Kremlin said earlier in the day Putin had had a phone conversation with Al Saud.

"The president's proposal is well known in Riyadh. There is no need to repeat what has already been said," Peskov told reporters.