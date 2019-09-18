UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Peskov On S-300, S-400 Deliveries To Saudi Arabia: No Need For Russia To Repeat Question

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 18th September 2019 | 05:29 PM

Peskov on S-300, S-400 Deliveries to Saudi Arabia: No Need for Russia to Repeat Question

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Wednesday when asked about the discussion by Russian President Vladimir Putin and Saudi Crown Prince and Defense Minister Mohammed Bin Salman Al Saud of supplies of Russia's S-300 and S-400 air defense missile systems, that it was not necessary to repeat what had already been said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2019) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Wednesday when asked about the discussion by Russian President Vladimir Putin and Saudi Crown Prince and Defense Minister Mohammed Bin Salman Al Saud of supplies of Russia's S-300 and S-400 air defense missile systems, that it was not necessary to repeat what had already been said.

The Kremlin said earlier in the day Putin had had a phone conversation with Al Saud.

"The president's proposal is well known in Riyadh. There is no need to repeat what has already been said," Peskov told reporters.

Related Topics

Russia Riyadh Saudi Vladimir Putin Saud Mohammed Bin Salman

Recent Stories

Uzbekistan to introduce benefits for finished good ..

6 minutes ago

Jam Kamal urges Pak diaspora to apprise world abou ..

6 minutes ago

Pakistan-China work together for regional peace, s ..

6 minutes ago

Separation of Ukraine Gas Transportation System Fr ..

6 minutes ago

S.Africa court says spanking children unconstituti ..

6 minutes ago

Metro Bus extension project likely to be completed ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.