Peskov on Situation With Sentence to Actor Ustinov: Necessary to Wait for Appeal Results

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2019) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Wednesday the Kremlin was aware of rallies in support of actor Pavel Ustinov, sentenced to 3.5 years in prison for injuring a riot police officer during an unauthorized protest in Moscow, and said an appeal had been filed.

"No, the situation is still not the prerogative of the Kremlin. If you want to ask if we are aware of any actions in support of Ustinov, yes, we know about it," Peskov told reporters.

He said it didn't matter whether the Kremlin watched a video of Ustinov's detention or not.

"We watched the video, but this is not the basis for some actions, legal actions. The only legal action that took place was that there was an appeal. There was an appeal, and let's wait with you for the result of the appeal," Peskov said.

He said the Kremlin can't influence courts, so, legally, the Presidential Administration was not the right structure to be addressed by pickets, and added that it would be wrong to draw general conclusions about confidence in Russia's judicial system.