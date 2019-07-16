UrduPoint.com
Peskov On Source's Words About Upcoming Disinformation Campaign: We Do Not Rule This Out

Peskov on Source's Words About Upcoming Disinformation Campaign: We Do Not Rule This Out

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, commenting on the words of a Sputnik source about an upcoming disinformation campaign by the US and UK security services, including against persons related to Russian President Vladimir Putin, said Tuesday the Kremlin did not rule this out

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2019) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, commenting on the words of a Sputnik source about an upcoming disinformation campaign by the US and UK security services, including against persons related to Russian President Vladimir Putin, said Tuesday the Kremlin did not rule this out.

Earlier, a military and diplomatic source told Sputnik that the US and UK security services were currently preparing disinformation about Putin's entourage, as well as about the leadership of the Defense Ministry, which would then be used to justify new anti-Russian sanctions.

"I do not have detailed information, the source is probably called a source because he remained unnamed. But we cannot rule out the continuation of the disinformation campaign, including against people related to the president," Peskov said.

