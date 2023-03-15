(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2023) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday, commenting on accusations that Russian aircraft had allegedly acted environmentally unfriendly in the situation with the US drone MQ-9 flying above the Black Sea toward the Russian border, that it better should not have flown near the Russian borders.

"Maybe it was not necessary to fly there for those who are not supposed to? Then everything would be environmentally friendly," Peskov said in an interview with the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.