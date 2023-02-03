Peskov on US Long-Range Missiles for Kiev: Do Not Forget What Putin Said in Volgograd

After the Pentagon's statement about the supply of long-range missiles to Kiev, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov reminded that one should not forget yesterday's statement by Russian President Vladimir Putin in Volgograd

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2023) After the Pentagon's statement about the supply of long-range missiles to Kiev, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov reminded that one should not forget yesterday's statement by Russian President Vladimir Putin in Volgograd.

Earlier in the day, the United States announced a $2.2 billion military aid package for Ukraine. The new military assistance package includes air defense systems, long-range missiles for HIMARS and long-range GLSDB projectiles. The Pentagon said that the United States left to the discretion of Kiev the possibility of using long-range projectiles for strikes on the Crimea.

"It's important not to forget Putin's statement yesterday in Volgograd," Peskov said.

On Thursday, Putin said that those who expect to defeat Russia on the battlefield, drag European countries, including Germany, into a new war with Russia, do not understand that "a modern war with Russia will be completely different for them." Putin stressed that Russia had not sent its tanks to the borders of Western countries, but Moscow "has something to answer, and the use of armored vehicles is not the limit."