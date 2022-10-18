MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2022) The Kremlin regrets that the process of investigating the Nord Stream terrorist attack is taking place behind closed doors and without interaction with Russia, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"One can only express regret that this entire investigation process is taking place in a very, very closed mode, without admission to participation, without interaction with the Russian side, and it is a co-owner of this pipeline system. And, of course, we do not have the opportunity, in fact, to carry out some work in order to conduct our own investigation. Therefore, one can only express regret here," Peskov said.

He noted that the investigations of other countries look "from a public perspective" as if they are being tailored to the desired results.

"The way it looks from a public perspective, at least according to the statements that we hear, from Germany, from France, from Denmark ” this investigation is a priori adjusted to lay responsibility on Russia. This is absurd," Peskov said.

He noted that Russian intelligence had quite different informmation.

"This is absurd, the information that our intelligence has, it has already been stated, indicates the opposite. And, of course, you just need to use elementary logic to understand that such sabotage causes great damage to Russian interests," he concluded.