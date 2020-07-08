Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Wednesday ruled out that the Kremlin could be misdirected about the case of Ivan Safronov, an adviser to the head of the Russian space agency Roscosmos, suspected of handing over defense secrets to a foreign intelligence service

Earlier this week, Peskov told reporters that Safronov's detention was, as far as Kremlin knew, unrelated to his work as a journalist.

"I rule this out," Peskov said, when asked if the agencies handling the case may have misguided the Kremlin spokesman.

"And we still believe that this has nothing to do with his work as a journalist," Peskov added.