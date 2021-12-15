Peskov Says Another Putin-Biden Conversation Possible, But Dates Not Agreed Yet

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, commenting on the words of US President Joseph Biden about plans to hold another conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, told Sputnik that such a possibility existed, but there was no agreement on the timing of the conversation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2021) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, commenting on the words of US President Joseph Biden about plans to hold another conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, told Sputnik that such a possibility existed, but there was no agreement on the timing of the conversation.

Biden told reporters earlier Wednesday that he was planning another conversation with the Russian leader.

"Such a possibility exists. Indeed, another conversation may take place, but so far there are no specific agreements on the timing," Peskov said.

Last week, the leaders of Russia and the United States held an online meeting focusing on tensions around Ukraine.