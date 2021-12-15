UrduPoint.com

Peskov Says Another Putin-Biden Conversation Possible, But Dates Not Agreed Yet

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 15th December 2021 | 09:54 PM

Peskov Says Another Putin-Biden Conversation Possible, But Dates Not Agreed Yet

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, commenting on the words of US President Joseph Biden about plans to hold another conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, told Sputnik that such a possibility existed, but there was no agreement on the timing of the conversation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2021) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, commenting on the words of US President Joseph Biden about plans to hold another conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, told Sputnik that such a possibility existed, but there was no agreement on the timing of the conversation.

Biden told reporters earlier Wednesday that he was planning another conversation with the Russian leader.

"Such a possibility exists. Indeed, another conversation may take place, but so far there are no specific agreements on the timing," Peskov said.

Last week, the leaders of Russia and the United States held an online meeting focusing on tensions around Ukraine.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Vladimir Putin United States May Agreement

Recent Stories

Govt cuts down POL prices up to Rs7 per litre

Govt cuts down POL prices up to Rs7 per litre

31 minutes ago
 75 criminals held in Burewala in a day

75 criminals held in Burewala in a day

3 minutes ago
 Supreme Court issues notice to KP secy mineral in ..

Supreme Court issues notice to KP secy mineral in stone crusher plants case

3 minutes ago
 Malaika Arora says getting back to routine after C ..

Malaika Arora says getting back to routine after COVID-19 is not easy

41 minutes ago
 Chaudhry Fawad Hussain condoles demise of veteran ..

Chaudhry Fawad Hussain condoles demise of veteran actor Abid Farooq

3 minutes ago
 Iran Allows IAEA to Replace Surveillance Cameras a ..

Iran Allows IAEA to Replace Surveillance Cameras at Karaj Nuclear Facility

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.