Peskov Says Arms Ownership in Russia Regulated After Kadyrov Photo in Arms Storage Room

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2020) Arms possession in Russia is highly regulated and those who receive permission are allowed to legally own and carry firearms, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday while commenting on a photograph that emerged of Ramzan Kadyrov, the leader of Russia's southern region of Chechnya, holding weapons in an arms storage room.

On Monday, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced that sanctions would be imposed against Kadyrov for alleged human rights violations. A photograph subsequently emerged online of the Chechen leader holding firearms, with a caption indicating that he was "accepting the fight," adding that the "future will be interesting.

"In Russia, there is legislation that strictly regulates the possession of firearms. When a Russian citizen is in possession of a firearm, and it does not matter who you are, whether you are an ordinary citizen, governor or the president, if you own a weapon in accordance with the law, it is registered, and you have the right to keep or carry this weapon, then there is no problem at all," Peskov said at a press briefing.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Sputnik on Monday that Moscow was preparing a response against Washington for sanctioning the leader of Chechnya.