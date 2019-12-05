Peskov Says Breakthrough at Paris Summit on Ukraine in Normandy Format Unlikely

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2019) A breakthrough at the Normandy format talks between the leaders of Ukraine, Russia, France and Germany should not be expected, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Thursday.

The next Normandy Four summit will take place on Monday in Paris.

"No," Peskov said in an interview with the Dozhd tv channel, answering a question on whether a breakthrough should be expected during the upcoming summit.

The Kremlin spokesman added that Russian President Vladimir Putin would hold bilateral meetings with each of the leaders of the Normandy Four states.

"In one way or another, bilateral meetings will take place with everyone ... which is also very valuable in the current situation," Peskov said.

The Normandy format was created in 2014 by Russia, Germany, France, and Ukraine to formulate a solution for the conflict in Donbas, which started in the spring of 2014, when the Ukrainian government launched a special operation against the self-proclaimed Luhansk and Donetsk people's republics that refused to recognize the new Ukrainian authorities, saying that they came to power as a result of a coup.