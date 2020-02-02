(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2020) KAMCHATSKY, Russia, February 2 (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin believes that any form of disrespect shown to people by the authorities is unacceptable, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with Rossiya 1 broadcaster, commenting on the head of the Russian Republic of Chuvashia Mikhail Ignatiev's resignation.

On January 29, Putin dismissed Ignatiev from office over the loss of confidence and appointed Oleg Nikolayev as an acting head.

"What we saw were not very pretty, rather very ugly events. The president has repeatedly said that any manifestation of disrespect to the people from the government was unacceptable. And in his [Putin's] eyes this was something absolutely unacceptable. This is how I would explain the decision made the head of state," Peskov said.

Ignatyev received a public backlash in late January after a video circulated online showing him dangling a set of keys above a firefighter, forcing him to jump in order to take them.