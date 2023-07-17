MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2023) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday that the attack on the Crimean Bridge and Russia's refusal to extend the Black Sea Grain Initiative were not connected because Russian President Vladimir Putin's stance on the matter had been announced before the incident.

"No. No. These are absolutely unrelated events. You know that President Putin stated the stance before this terrorist attack," Peskov told reporters.

The spokesman also said that Russia would immediately resume to carry out its obligations under the grain deal as soon as the commitments toward Moscow are fulfilled.