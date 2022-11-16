Peskov Says Has No Information About Explosion in Poland - CNN

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2022) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said he had no information about the explosion in Poland, CNN reported.

"Unfortunately I don't have any information on that," Peskov said in response to a question from the broadcaster.

Polish media reported on November 15 in the evening that two missiles had allegedly fallen on the territory of Poland - in the Lublin Voivodeship on the border with Ukraine, two people were killed. The Polish Foreign Ministry said the missile that had landed in Poland was Russian-made.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, no strikes were made on targets near the Ukrainian-Polish state border, while the published photos of some debris have nothing to do with Russian weapons; all statements by Polish media about the alleged landing of "Russian" missiles are a deliberate provocation in order to escalate the situation.