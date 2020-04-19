PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKIY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2020) KAMCHATSKIY, Russia, April 19 (Sputnik) - Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Sunday that there was hope to see the COVID-19 epidemic curve flatten already next week.

"You see, this week showed that the number of cases was growing every day. This means that we have not reached the plateau.

Therefore, we will wait until next week," Peskov said in a televised interview.

"Accordingly, next week there is hope that we will see some first signs of reaching the plateau," the Kremlin spokesman added.

He went on to say that further decisions on combating COVID-19 would have to be taken next week.

"Probably, within a week people will have to make decisions on the further regime," Peskov noted.