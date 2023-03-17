Peskov Says ICC Decision to 'Arrest' Putin Null and Void

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2023) The International Criminal Court (ICC) formulation about "arrest warrant" for Russian President Vladimir Putin is unacceptable, Russia does not recognize ICC jurisdiction, and any of its decisions are null and void from the legal point of view, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"We consider the very formulation of the question outrageous and unacceptable. Russia, like a number of states, does not recognize the jurisdiction of this court and, accordingly, any decisions of this kind are null and void for the Russian Federation from the legal point of view," Peskov said.