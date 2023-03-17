UrduPoint.com

Peskov Says ICC Decision To 'Arrest' Putin Null And Void

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 17, 2023 | 09:56 PM

Peskov Says ICC Decision to 'Arrest' Putin Null and Void

The International Criminal Court (ICC) formulation about "arrest warrant" for Russian President Vladimir Putin is unacceptable, Russia does not recognize ICC jurisdiction, and any of its decisions are null and void from the legal point of view, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2023) The International Criminal Court (ICC) formulation about "arrest warrant" for Russian President Vladimir Putin is unacceptable, Russia does not recognize ICC jurisdiction, and any of its decisions are null and void from the legal point of view, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"We consider the very formulation of the question outrageous and unacceptable. Russia, like a number of states, does not recognize the jurisdiction of this court and, accordingly, any decisions of this kind are null and void for the Russian Federation from the legal point of view," Peskov said.

Related Topics

ICC Russia Vladimir Putin Criminals From Court

Recent Stories

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari briefs OIC ..

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari briefs OIC Contact Group on situation in ..

1 minute ago
 CPSC hosts Roundtable with Heads of missions of Ce ..

CPSC hosts Roundtable with Heads of missions of Central Asian Republics, Azerbai ..

1 minute ago
 Guterres Will Speak to 'Whomever He Needs To' in A ..

Guterres Will Speak to 'Whomever He Needs To' in Advancing UN Issues - Spokesman

3 minutes ago
 LHC grants protective bail to Imran Khan in 9 case ..

LHC grants protective bail to Imran Khan in 9 cases

3 minutes ago
 Shania terms social inequality major obstacle to w ..

Shania terms social inequality major obstacle to women's effective political par ..

3 minutes ago
 Commissioner directs strict implementation on Ehtr ..

Commissioner directs strict implementation on Ehtram-e-Ramzan Ordinance

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.