The Kremlin does not have any information regarding the investigation being led by the Bulgarian prosecutor's office against two Russian diplomats suspected of espionage, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2020) The Kremlin does not have any information regarding the investigation being led by the Bulgarian prosecutor's office against two Russian diplomats suspected of espionage, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

According to the prosecutors, one of the individuals worked at the consulate department of the Russian Embassy in Sofia, while the other worked for the Russian trade mission. Earlier in the day, the prosecutor general's office said that "the case against two Russian citizens was suspended due to their immunity" per the Vienna Convention.

"I do not have any information, it is about diplomats, and I recommend that you contact the foreign ministry," Peskov said during a regular daily briefing.

Bulgarian Foreign Minister Ekaterina Zaharieva reportedly said that Sofia would likely expel both diplomats.