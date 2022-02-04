UrduPoint.com

Peskov Says No Understanding Yet On Initiative To Hold Putin-Zelenskyy Meeting In Turkey

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 04, 2022 | 04:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2022) The Kremlin does not yet have an understanding of what can be discussed at the meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in Turkey, so there is no practical discussion about Ankara's initiative, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"As for the initiative to organize a meeting between Putin and Zelenskyy on the Turkish soil, there is no understanding here yet, therefore there is no practical conversation on this matter either. Nobody rejects this, the president says that he is ready to meet with anyone for the sake of the matter, but we need an understanding of what will come out and what will be discussed. There is no such understanding yet," Peskov said.

>