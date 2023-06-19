(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2023) The statements made by Ukrainian Presidential Adviser Mykhailo Podolyak should be assessed in the West, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Sunday, adding that foreign parliamentarians are sending aid to de facto assasins,

On June 15, Podolyak said that Kiev's counteroffensive plan included eliminating as many Russians as possible.

"Podolyak is not a pioneer when it comes to such statements. Both the head of military intelligence and members of the Security Council of Ukraine have repeatedly spoken of the desire to kill as many Russians as possible.

First of all, of course, it would be very good if such statements were somehow assessed abroad," Peskov said.

Lawmakers in the West must understand to whom they are sending aid, he added.

"They send aid to these de facto murderers. That is, to people who declare their intention to kill," Peskov said.

The spokesman added that Russians should and will punish for such statements.

"As our enemies say, we must combat them, you cannot threaten Russians with murder. Russians must punish for this, and we will do so," he said.