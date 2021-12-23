(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2021) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the situation with the blocking of RT DE in Germany, the main thing for the Russian side is to protect the interests of the broadcaster.

"The main thing, probably, is to protect the interests of RT, rather than engage in response.

But in any case, this requires some kind of adequate reciprocal action. So as not to shoot yourself in the foot," Peskov told reporters after a press conference of Russian President Vladimir Putin.