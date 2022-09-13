UrduPoint.com

Peskov Says Punitive Actions, Including Torture, Ongoing In Kharkiv Region

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 13, 2022 | 03:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2022) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday that, according to incoming information, the Ukrainian side is carrying out many punitive actions in the Kharkiv region, Peskov called them outrageous and added that the special military operation would continue.

During a conversation with reporters, Peskov said that there were no Russian teachers in the Kharkiv region, as Russian education Minister Sergey Kravtsov had previously stated.

"As for the residents of the Kharkiv region, it is true that according to incoming information, there are now a lot of punitive actions that do not fit into any framework, people are brutalized, people are tortured, and so on. This, of course, is outrageous, the special military operation will continue," Peskov said.

