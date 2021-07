Peskov Says Putin-Biden Summit Was Constructive in Spirit

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2021) KAMCHATSKY, July 4 (Sputnik) - The Russia-US summit in Geneva was largely constructive, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Sunday.

"Constructivism dominated in Geneva. Can this constructivism immediately change the real state of affairs? Unfortunately, it can not," Peskov said in an interview aired on Rossiya 1 channel.