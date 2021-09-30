Peskov Says Putin, Erdogan Had Constructive, Timely, Useful Dialogue

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, had a constructive and timely dialogue that is useful for the two countries, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday

Putin and Erdogan held talks yesterday in Sochi. This was the first face-to-face meeting of the Russian president since his self-isolation.

"These were very constructive, timely and necessary contacts, very useful for both sides," Peskov told reporters.

According to the Kremlin spokesman, bilateral relations were high on the agenda.

"The president has already told that the economy sagged in terms of bilateral trade in 2020 by more than 20%, but in the first 7-8 months of this year, it has already grown by 55%. That means that not only did we mitigate the fall of the previous year, but we also added more than 30% in joint trade, this is a very good dynamics. Once again, it confirms the very good potential that exists in terms of trade and economic cooperation between our two countries," Peskov stated.