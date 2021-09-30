UrduPoint.com

Peskov Says Putin, Erdogan Had Constructive, Timely, Useful Dialogue

Faizan Hashmi 9 minutes ago Thu 30th September 2021 | 03:27 PM

Peskov Says Putin, Erdogan Had Constructive, Timely, Useful Dialogue

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, had a constructive and timely dialogue that is useful for the two countries, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, had a constructive and timely dialogue that is useful for the two countries, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

Putin and Erdogan held talks yesterday in Sochi. This was the first face-to-face meeting of the Russian president since his self-isolation.

"These were very constructive, timely and necessary contacts, very useful for both sides," Peskov told reporters.

According to the Kremlin spokesman, bilateral relations were high on the agenda.

"The president has already told that the economy sagged in terms of bilateral trade in 2020 by more than 20%, but in the first 7-8 months of this year, it has already grown by 55%. That means that not only did we mitigate the fall of the previous year, but we also added more than 30% in joint trade, this is a very good dynamics. Once again, it confirms the very good potential that exists in terms of trade and economic cooperation between our two countries," Peskov stated.

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin Sochi Tayyip Erdogan 2020

Recent Stories

Awareness on strengthening immunity held

Awareness on strengthening immunity held

9 minutes ago
 Ethiopia reports 1,218 new COVID-19 cases

Ethiopia reports 1,218 new COVID-19 cases

9 minutes ago
 H&M Says Supply Delays Hamper September Sales As D ..

H&M Says Supply Delays Hamper September Sales As Demand Hit Pre-Pandemic Levels

9 minutes ago
 Kremlin Says Putin, Erdogan Thoroughly Discussed S ..

Kremlin Says Putin, Erdogan Thoroughly Discussed Syria at Meeting in Sochi

9 minutes ago
 IOC to Proceed With Case of Belarus' Sprinter Tima ..

IOC to Proceed With Case of Belarus' Sprinter Timanovskaya, Her Coaches at Tokyo ..

12 minutes ago
 US top general admits they have lost in Afghanista ..

US top general admits they have lost in Afghanistan

20 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.