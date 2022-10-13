UrduPoint.com

Peskov Says Putin Initiated Russia-Kyrgyzstan-Tajikistan Summit

Muhammad Irfan Published October 13, 2022 | 10:52 PM

Peskov Says Putin Initiated Russia-Kyrgyzstan-Tajikistan Summit

The trilateral meeting Russia-Kyrgyzstan-Tajikistan was initiated by Russian leader Vladimir Putin, since the situation is quite complicated, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2022) The trilateral meeting Russia-Kyrgyzstan-Tajikistan was initiated by Russian leader Vladimir Putin, since the situation is quite complicated, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"Yes, it was initiated by President Putin. In general, the situation is rather complicated and, of course, few countries like Russia can take steps to help resolve the situation and reduce tension," Peskov told the Rossiya 1 broadcaster.

The undefined territories between the two states periodically become a zone of conflict. The last time the situation on the Tajik-Kyrgyz border escalated on September 14-16.

The Kyrgyz side reported 63 killed and 198 injured citizens as a result of clashes. Tajikistan reported 41 killed and 30 injured.

On September 25, representatives of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan signed a protocol on the settlement of the situation, in which they agreed to end conflicts on the border and speed up the process of delimitation and demarcation. Also, according to the document, the parties agreed to mothball four border points in those places where conflicts most often occurred.

Related Topics

Injured Russia Vladimir Putin Tajikistan Kyrgyzstan September Border

Recent Stories

UN Sees 'Welcoming News' on Grain Agreement From P ..

UN Sees 'Welcoming News' on Grain Agreement From Putin-Erdogan Meeting - Spokesm ..

3 minutes ago
 PWD staff trained on communication skills

PWD staff trained on communication skills

3 minutes ago
 Ukrainian President Says ICRC Does Not Have Access ..

Ukrainian President Says ICRC Does Not Have Access to Ukrainian Prisoners of War

3 minutes ago
 New York Attorney General Files Injunction to Stop ..

New York Attorney General Files Injunction to Stop Trump Activities - Release

6 minutes ago
 Trial Court awards life imprisonment to accused in ..

Trial Court awards life imprisonment to accused in murder case

6 minutes ago
 Want to leave behind legacy of peace; ready for di ..

Want to leave behind legacy of peace; ready for dialogue with India for prosperi ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.