Peskov Says Putin Initiated Russia-Kyrgyzstan-Tajikistan Summit

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2022) The trilateral meeting Russia-Kyrgyzstan-Tajikistan was initiated by Russian leader Vladimir Putin, since the situation is quite complicated, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"Yes, it was initiated by President Putin. In general, the situation is rather complicated and, of course, few countries like Russia can take steps to help resolve the situation and reduce tension," Peskov told the Rossiya 1 broadcaster.

The undefined territories between the two states periodically become a zone of conflict. The last time the situation on the Tajik-Kyrgyz border escalated on September 14-16.

The Kyrgyz side reported 63 killed and 198 injured citizens as a result of clashes. Tajikistan reported 41 killed and 30 injured.

On September 25, representatives of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan signed a protocol on the settlement of the situation, in which they agreed to end conflicts on the border and speed up the process of delimitation and demarcation. Also, according to the document, the parties agreed to mothball four border points in those places where conflicts most often occurred.