Peskov Says Putin-Lukashenko Meeting Being Prepared
Sumaira FH 14 seconds ago Wed 10th February 2021 | 10:14 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2021) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik about the preparations for a meeting between the Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart, Alexander Lukashenko.
"We will inform you in time due. The meeting is being prepared," he said.