Peskov Says Putin-Lukashenko Meeting Being Prepared

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2021) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik about the preparations for a meeting between the Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart, Alexander Lukashenko.

"We will inform you in time due. The meeting is being prepared," he said.