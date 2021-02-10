UrduPoint.com
Peskov Says Putin-Lukashenko Meeting Being Prepared

Sumaira FH 14 seconds ago Wed 10th February 2021 | 10:14 PM

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik about the preparations for a meeting between the Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart, Alexander Lukashenko

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2021) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik about the preparations for a meeting between the Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart, Alexander Lukashenko.

"We will inform you in time due. The meeting is being prepared," he said.

More Stories From World

