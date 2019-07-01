UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Peskov Says Putin's Reply To Zelenskyy's Plea For Release Of Ukrainian Sailors Complete

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 50 seconds ago Mon 01st July 2019 | 07:02 PM

Peskov Says Putin's Reply to Zelenskyy's Plea for Release of Ukrainian Sailors Complete

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday that he had nothing to add to Russian President Vladimir Putin's response to Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy's call to have the Ukrainian sailors who were detained late last year for illegally crossing into Russian territorial waters released

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2019) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday that he had nothing to add to Russian President Vladimir Putin's response to Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy's call to have the Ukrainian sailors who were detained late last year for illegally crossing into Russian territorial waters released.

Zelenskyy's plea to Putin came on Thursday, on the eve of Putin's arrival in Osaka for the G20 summit. On the sidelines of event on Saturday, Putin responded to the appeal by saying that this issue could be solved calmly, explaining that while Moscow understood that the sailors were simply carrying out orders, this did not change the fact that they had broken Russian law.

"As for the response to the Ukrainian president's emotional appeal, I still have nothing to add to the words that Putin said at the final press conference in Osaka," Peskov said, asked how Moscow was going to respond to Zelenskyy's appeal.

He added that it was the Russian Foreign Ministry that had proposed releasing the sailors so that they could stand trial, so requests for further details should be directed at the ministry.

Russian border guards captured three Ukrainian naval ships last November after they entered Russian waters in the Kerch Strait illegally. The 22 sailors and two security officers on board were brought to Moscow for trial.

On June 25, the Russian Foreign Ministry sent diplomatic notes to the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea and the Ukrainian Embassy in Moscow, drawing attention to opportunities that existed in Russia's Criminal Code that Ukraine could use to ensure the sailors' release. The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry later said that they found these proposals to be unacceptable.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Osaka Vladimir Putin Kerch June November Border Criminals Event

Recent Stories

Unity vital in base camp of Kashmir liberation mov ..

6 minutes ago

Hectic efforts needed to turn tide of West's Islam ..

6 minutes ago

NUST Summer School 2019 registers students in larg ..

11 minutes ago

Passenger Plane With Chassis Malfunction Safely La ..

46 seconds ago

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar condoles death ..

48 seconds ago

FC treats 305 patients in Barkhan free medical cam ..

49 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.