MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2019) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday that he had nothing to add to Russian President Vladimir Putin 's response to Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy's call to have the Ukrainian sailors who were detained late last year for illegally crossing into Russian territorial waters released.

Zelenskyy's plea to Putin came on Thursday, on the eve of Putin's arrival in Osaka for the G20 summit. On the sidelines of event on Saturday, Putin responded to the appeal by saying that this issue could be solved calmly, explaining that while Moscow understood that the sailors were simply carrying out orders, this did not change the fact that they had broken Russian law.

"As for the response to the Ukrainian president's emotional appeal, I still have nothing to add to the words that Putin said at the final press conference in Osaka," Peskov said, asked how Moscow was going to respond to Zelenskyy's appeal.

He added that it was the Russian Foreign Ministry that had proposed releasing the sailors so that they could stand trial, so requests for further details should be directed at the ministry.

Russian border guards captured three Ukrainian naval ships last November after they entered Russian waters in the Kerch Strait illegally. The 22 sailors and two security officers on board were brought to Moscow for trial.

On June 25, the Russian Foreign Ministry sent diplomatic notes to the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea and the Ukrainian Embassy in Moscow, drawing attention to opportunities that existed in Russia's Criminal Code that Ukraine could use to ensure the sailors' release. The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry later said that they found these proposals to be unacceptable.